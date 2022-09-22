Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are coming off a 17-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 2, and now will take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Thursday in Week 3 action. The game is set to kick at 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson caught 6-of-10 for 57 yards in the loss, averaging 9.5 yards per reception. He barely outdid himself from his Week 1 performance, adding two additional yards and finishing with 7.7 fantasy points. It was enough for him to finish as the WR35, which was a big step up from the WR48 ranking he saw in Week 1. He’s a solid receiver especially in PPR leagues, as his Week 2 score jumps to 13.7 points when looking at PPR, which bumps him to WR25 across the league. He’s racked up 22 targets through the first two game and will look to be Mitch Trubisky’s favorite receiver to throw to heading into Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start Johnson as a WR2 or flex play, especially in PPR leagues as he’s seen double-digit targets in each of his first two outings.