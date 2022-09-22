George Pickens start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) couldn’t quite mount a comeback and narrowly lost 17-14 to the Patriots in Week 2. They’ll now travel to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) for a Thursday night game, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium. George Pickens was impressive in preseason, but will he be able to find that form again after a quiet first couple of weeks in the regular season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens hasn’t put up the type of numbers fantasy managers were hoping for, as QB Mitch Trubisky has been sending the majority of targets to Diontae Johnson through the first couple of weeks. For the second week in a row, Pickens caught just one of three targets, but this time he finished with a total of 23 yards. Clearly, Pickens is going to have a tough time finding volume with Mitch Trubisky under center, though that seems to be the case for any receiver on the Steelers roster not named Diontae Johnson.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Leave Pickens on your bench in Week 3, as a tough matchup against the Browns this week will likely lead to another low-volume scenario for the 21-year-old rookie.