Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) lost by three points to the Patriots in Week 2, and will hope to turn things around when they go up against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in Week 3. The offense has been struggling with Mitch Trubisky under center as the receivers look to see more volume from week to week. The Week 3 matchup is set to kick on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool caught four of his six targets for the second straight week, totaling 26 yards on the day. Unfortunately, he didn’t have any supplemental rushing yards like in Week 1 when he added 36 yards in six carries. It was a rough performance as he only turned in 6.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues as fantasy managers continue to be frustrated with the 24-year-old’s involvement in the Steelers’ offense.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Finishing as the WR59 in PPR rankings last week, it’s best not to trust the Steelers to get Claypool the numbers he’s capable of as they head into a tough matchup against the Browns. Leave Claypool on your bench in Week 3.