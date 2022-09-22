Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) dropped a 17-14 result to the Patriots in Week 2 as they’re still struggling to find their offensive rhythm with Mitch Trubisky under center. They’ll take on a tough Cleveland Browns (1-1) side in Week 3 on Thursday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Feiermuth caught 4-of-7 for 22 yards in the loss to the Pats, but he caught the lone touchdown pass from Trubisky in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough to help get the Steelers the win, but Freiermuth clearly is seeing some favoritism from Trubisky as he and Diontae Johnson have seen the most targets for Pittsburgh through the first two weeks. Freiermuth finished as the league’s TE6 in standard scoring, tied with Denver’s Eric Saubert with 8.2 fantasy points in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Freiermuth should continue to see plenty of targets from Trubisky, and should be a solid TE1 in any league this week. Start him in Week 3.