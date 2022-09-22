Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will hope to bounce back on a short week in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a meltdown late in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The Browns are still rolling with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback with Deshaun Watson suspended. Should you roll with him in fantasy football starting lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has been what many expected this season so far; steady but not spectacular. The quarterback hasn’t had to do much through the air as Cleveland is relying more on the running game. Brissett is moving the chains and occasionally making the tough throw but he’s not really moving the needle in fantasy football lineups at a position where there’s plenty of depth available.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Brissett barely even classifies as a streaming option at this point. Fantasy managers can readily find better options for Week 3 and beyond on the waiver wire.