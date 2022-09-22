Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns head into a divisional showdown in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to regroup after a disappointing Week 2 loss. One of the key players for Cleveland in this game will be running back Kareem Hunt. Is he worth slotting into your fantasy football lineups against a tough defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt saw 15 touches in each of Cleveland’s games so far, with six of the 30 total touches being receptions. That helps him in PPR formats. Hunt got into the end zone twice in Week 1 but failed to find pay dirt in Week 2. We can chalk that up to touchdown variance and the presence of Nick Chubb as the lead running back. Even with Chubb in the backfield, the Browns are committed to using Hunt and giving him opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The volume so far is enough to justify using Hunt as a flex play in Week 3.