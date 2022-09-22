Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

It’s an AFC North division matchup on Thursday Night Football when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers with both teams hoping to bounce back after Week 2 losses. One player who showed out in Week 2 for the Browns was receiver Amari Cooper. Is he a good addition to your fantasy football lineups for this Week 3 contest?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Cooper was quiet in Week 1 but the Browns made it a point to get him going in Week 2. The receiver had nine receptions on 10 targets for 101 yards and a score. With little competition for targets, expect Cooper to continue seeing good volume. The efficiency might not remain that high though, so there’s some risk involved with the Browns receiver.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Cooper is worthy of flex consideration but he’s on the lower end of that ranking and should probably be left on the bench in Week 3.