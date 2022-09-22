Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Two AFC North division rivals will be looking to get back in the win column when the Cleveland Browns meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. The Browns are leaning on the ground game early with Deshaun Watson suspended, which means receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones might see less work. What does that mean for your fantasy football team if you have Peoples-Jones?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones saw 11 targets in Week 1, catching six of those for 60 yard. However, he only managed to see one target in Week 2 and failed to make an impact on the stat sheet. That type of variance is expected with someone like Peoples-Jones, although his ceiling is significantly lower with Jacoby Brissett under center instead of Watson.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Given the variance and low upside, you can safely sit Peoples-Jones in Week 3.