David Njoku start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

One of the players who was expected to be a breakout star in fantasy football this season was Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. With the departure of Austin Hooper, Njoku was seen as the clear top tight end in Cleveland. Through two games, it looks like he hasn’t managed to grasp the starting role. Should he remain in fantasy football lineups for Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku has seen six targets through two games, and it appears he’s taken a backseat to Harrison Bryant in the tight end room. With Cleveland emphasizing the running game, there aren’t many targets to go around to begin with and now Njoku might not even be the top tight end. It’s hard to see him recouping any fantasy value until he reclaims the starting role.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit Njoku in Week 3.