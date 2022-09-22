Harrison Bryant start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will look to finish strong in Week 3 after a collapse in Week 2 against the New York Jets has the team 1-1 heading into a contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns haven’t gotten much from the tight end position this season, so does Harrison Bryant make sense as a fantasy football option for Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE Harrison Bryant

Bryant seems to be taking over David Njoku’s spot in the offense but that hasn’t resulted in many targets. Cleveland is a run-heavy team, which means there were already limited targets for pass catchers to begin with. Bryant has eight targets through two games, which is two more than Njoku. He’s got 24 more receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Neither tight end is worth putting in the lineup, even with the position being as scarce as it is after the top three or four guys.