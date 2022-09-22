Week 4 college football power rankings: The best 10 teams in the NCAA right now

They blew out South Carolina, 48-7, in Week 3. The Gamecocks aren’t exactly a cupcake — this is two huge wins over Power 5 teams so far. Nothing has stopped them from looking like the most dominant team in the country, and QB Stetson Bennett may be a Heisman contender after three straight games of over 250 passing yards.

Next opponent: Kent State

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide came back as they always do after a near-loss and beat the crap out of Louisiana-Monroe. Bryce Young probably isn’t going to have back-to-back Heismans, but Alabama still looks like Alabama.

Next opponent: Vanderbilt

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes put up an absolutely insane 77 points on Toledo this weekend. Their offensive productivity is really clicking after getting off to a tough start against Notre Dame, and their defense may still raise eyebrows, but it’s nothing to be seriously concerned about yet. CJ Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before the backup went in.

Next opponent: Wisconsin

4. USC Trojans

Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley continue to be the answer to Trojans’ prayers. USC defeated Fresno State, 45-17, combining the run game and receiving formations for 517 offensive yards. They’re looking like a lock for the Pac-12 title.

Next opponent: Oregon State

5. Oklahoma Sooners

They took that 11-point spread against Nebraska personally. With Scott Frost gone, life didn’t get much better for the Cornhuskers, who lost the rivalry game 49-14 at home. The Sooners’ run game was incredibly productive, and Dillon Gabriel added two touchdowns.

Next opponent: Kansas State

6. Michigan Wolverines

There’s no reason to move them down, but there’s no reason to move them up, either. They’ve played a joke of a schedule so far, and there aren’t too many further observations to make about this team until they face a legitimate challenger.

Next opponent: Maryland

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

It was a tough first half for Arkansas — a tough first three quarters, really, but a three-touchdown fourth quarter keeps the Razorbacks undefeated as they head into their highest-profile matchup yet with Texas A&M this weekend. KJ Jefferson went 19-for-31 for 385 yards, and Raheim Sanders added 167 on the ground in a gritty comeback.

Next opponent: Texas A&M

8. Kentucky Wildcats

They scheduled an easy week against Youngstown State following their win against Florida, but a 31-0 shutout still takes a lot of effort, and they achieved it. Will Levis turned the ball over twice, something that needs to be remedied before that SEC schedule starts in earnest in two weeks.

Next opponent: Northern Illinois

9. Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols are living up to the 2022 hype. After a huge overtime win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, they rolled over Akron, 63-6, and face another major test this weekend in the Florida Gators.

Next opponent: Florida

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State went to Jordan Hare, absolutely demolished Auburn, and headed back north changed in the eyes of college football fans. This Nittany Lions team is going to be a real problem in the Big Ten. I’ll be interested to see who can stop their run game.

Next opponent: Central Michigan