Heisman Watch for Week 4 of College Football

Week 3 of the college football season was pretty tame compared to the week prior. Still, we got Penn State burying Auburn on the road, an amazing last second Hail Mary at Appalachian State, and the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State coming to an embarrassing end. On the Heisman Trophy front, things remained static at the top with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud still on the top of the leaderboard.
We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 4. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stock Up
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma
Gabriel is steadily climbing the Heisman odds board, entering Week 4 with the fifth-highest odds at +2000. Oklahoma ripped apart Nebraska 49-14 last Saturday in a game where the UCF transfer went 16-27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also added 55 yards and a score on the ground.
Gabriel and the Sooners will once again be on national tv this Saturday when hosting Kansas State at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Penix and the Huskies notched a statement upset victory at home last Saturday night, knocking off Michigan State 39-28. Penix was excellent through the air, going 24-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns. As a result, his Heisman Trophy odds skyrocketed from +15000 the week prior to +4500 this week.
Penix will get to show out late Saturday night when Washington hosts Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Stock Down
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Remember the post Week 1 hype surrounding Anthony Richardson? Yeah, that’s over. Richardson has looked pedestrian two weeks in a row and had a bad outing in Florida’s narrow 31-28 victory last Saturday. The Gainesville, FL, native completed just 10 of 18 pass attempts for 112 yards with two interceptions in the victory. His odds have plummeted from +2200 two weeks ago to +8000 heading into this weekend.
Richardson and the Gators will head up to Knoxville on Saturday to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
We can also pump the breaks on the Heisman talk surrounding Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for now. The Hurricanes’ offense fell flat in a 17-9 rock fight against Texas A&M last Saturday, a game where Van Dyke completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards. His odds took a dip from +4000 to +6000.
The Miami QB will get a chance to pad his stats on Saturday when the Hurricanes host Middle Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Trophy Odds September 22
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|CJ Stroud
|+200
|Caleb Williams
|+300
|Bryce Young
|+400
|Stetson Bennett IV
|+1200
|Dillon Gabriel
|+2000
|JJ McCarthy
|+2000
|Bijan Robinson
|+3000
|Will Anderson Jr.
|+3000
|Hendon Hooker
|+4000
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+4000
|Michael Penix Jr.
|+4500
|Sam Hartman
|+5000
|Spencer Sanders
|+5000
|Jordan Addison
|+5000
|Drake Maye
|+5500
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|+5500
|Tyler Van Dyke
|+6000
|Will Levis
|+6000
|Jalon Daniels
|+6000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+6000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+7000
|Will Rogers
|+7000
|KJ Jefferson
|+7000
|Devin Leary
|+7000
|Anthony Richardson
|+8000
|Sean Clifford
|+8000
|Braelon Allen
|+8000
|Travis Dye
|+8000
|Jase McClellan
|+8000
|Cameron Rising
|+8000
|Blake Corum
|+8000
|Devon Achane
|+8000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+9000
|Cade Klubnik
|+9000
|Will Shipley
|+9000
|Deuce Vaughn
|+9000
|Jaxson Dart
|+10000
|Luke Altmyer
|+10000
|Jayden Daniels
|+10000
|Aidan O'Connell
|+10000
|Hudson Card
|+10000
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|+10000
|Max Johnson
|+10000
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+10000
|Brock Bowers
|+10000
|Jaren Hall
|+12000
|Graham Mertz
|+12000
|Kendall Milton
|+12000
|Zach Evans
|+12000
|Payton Thorne
|+15000
|Blake Shapen
|+15000
|Michael Mayer
|+15000
|JT Daniels
|+15000
|Kedon Slovis
|+15000
|Malik Cunningham
|+15000
|Spencer Rattler
|+15000
|Phil Jurkovec
|+15000
|Tank Bigsby
|+15000
|Drew Pyne
|+15000
|Cameron Ward
|+15000
|Bo Nix
|+15000
|Sean Tucker
|+15000
|Tanner Morgan
|+15000
|Adrian Martinez
|+15000
|Donovan Edwards
|+15000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+15000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+20000
|Brennan Armstrong
|+20000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|+20000
|Casey Thompson
|+20000
|Grayson McCall
|+20000
|Haynes King
|+20000
|Jarek Broussard
|+20000
|Marvin Mims
|+20000
|Jayden Reed
|+30000
|Noah Sewell
|+30000
|Emory Jones
|+30000
|Tanner McKee
|+30000
|Clayton Tune
|+30000
|Garrett Shrader
|+30000
|Conner Weigman
|+30000
|Gerry Bohanon
|+30000
|Kayshon Boutte
|+30000
|Zach Calzada
|+30000
