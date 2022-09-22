 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heisman Watch for Week 4 of College Football

C.J. Stroud leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 3. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
Oklahoma v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Week 3 of the college football season was pretty tame compared to the week prior. Still, we got Penn State burying Auburn on the road, an amazing last second Hail Mary at Appalachian State, and the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State coming to an embarrassing end. On the Heisman Trophy front, things remained static at the top with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud still on the top of the leaderboard.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 4. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Gabriel is steadily climbing the Heisman odds board, entering Week 4 with the fifth-highest odds at +2000. Oklahoma ripped apart Nebraska 49-14 last Saturday in a game where the UCF transfer went 16-27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also added 55 yards and a score on the ground.

Gabriel and the Sooners will once again be on national tv this Saturday when hosting Kansas State at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix and the Huskies notched a statement upset victory at home last Saturday night, knocking off Michigan State 39-28. Penix was excellent through the air, going 24-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns. As a result, his Heisman Trophy odds skyrocketed from +15000 the week prior to +4500 this week.

Penix will get to show out late Saturday night when Washington hosts Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Stock Down

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Remember the post Week 1 hype surrounding Anthony Richardson? Yeah, that’s over. Richardson has looked pedestrian two weeks in a row and had a bad outing in Florida’s narrow 31-28 victory last Saturday. The Gainesville, FL, native completed just 10 of 18 pass attempts for 112 yards with two interceptions in the victory. His odds have plummeted from +2200 two weeks ago to +8000 heading into this weekend.

Richardson and the Gators will head up to Knoxville on Saturday to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

We can also pump the breaks on the Heisman talk surrounding Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for now. The Hurricanes’ offense fell flat in a 17-9 rock fight against Texas A&M last Saturday, a game where Van Dyke completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards. His odds took a dip from +4000 to +6000.

The Miami QB will get a chance to pad his stats on Saturday when the Hurricanes host Middle Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds September 22

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +200
Caleb Williams +300
Bryce Young +400
Stetson Bennett IV +1200
Dillon Gabriel +2000
JJ McCarthy +2000
Bijan Robinson +3000
Will Anderson Jr. +3000
Hendon Hooker +4000
Jahmyr Gibbs +4000
Michael Penix Jr. +4500
Sam Hartman +5000
Spencer Sanders +5000
Jordan Addison +5000
Drake Maye +5500
Marvin Harrison Jr. +5500
Tyler Van Dyke +6000
Will Levis +6000
Jalon Daniels +6000
DJ Uiagalelei +6000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +7000
Will Rogers +7000
KJ Jefferson +7000
Devin Leary +7000
Anthony Richardson +8000
Sean Clifford +8000
Braelon Allen +8000
Travis Dye +8000
Jase McClellan +8000
Cameron Rising +8000
Blake Corum +8000
Devon Achane +8000
Taulia Tagovailoa +9000
Cade Klubnik +9000
Will Shipley +9000
Deuce Vaughn +9000
Jaxson Dart +10000
Luke Altmyer +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Aidan O'Connell +10000
Hudson Card +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Max Johnson +10000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +10000
Brock Bowers +10000
Jaren Hall +12000
Graham Mertz +12000
Kendall Milton +12000
Zach Evans +12000
Payton Thorne +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
JT Daniels +15000
Kedon Slovis +15000
Malik Cunningham +15000
Spencer Rattler +15000
Phil Jurkovec +15000
Tank Bigsby +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Cameron Ward +15000
Bo Nix +15000
Sean Tucker +15000
Tanner Morgan +15000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Zach Charbonnet +15000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Brennan Armstrong +20000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +20000
Casey Thompson +20000
Grayson McCall +20000
Haynes King +20000
Jarek Broussard +20000
Marvin Mims +20000
Jayden Reed +30000
Noah Sewell +30000
Emory Jones +30000
Tanner McKee +30000
Clayton Tune +30000
Garrett Shrader +30000
Conner Weigman +30000
Gerry Bohanon +30000
Kayshon Boutte +30000
Zach Calzada +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation