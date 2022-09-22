Heisman Watch for Week 4 of College Football

Week 3 of the college football season was pretty tame compared to the week prior. Still, we got Penn State burying Auburn on the road, an amazing last second Hail Mary at Appalachian State, and the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State coming to an embarrassing end. On the Heisman Trophy front, things remained static at the top with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud still on the top of the leaderboard.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 4. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Gabriel is steadily climbing the Heisman odds board, entering Week 4 with the fifth-highest odds at +2000. Oklahoma ripped apart Nebraska 49-14 last Saturday in a game where the UCF transfer went 16-27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also added 55 yards and a score on the ground.

Gabriel and the Sooners will once again be on national tv this Saturday when hosting Kansas State at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix and the Huskies notched a statement upset victory at home last Saturday night, knocking off Michigan State 39-28. Penix was excellent through the air, going 24-40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns. As a result, his Heisman Trophy odds skyrocketed from +15000 the week prior to +4500 this week.

Penix will get to show out late Saturday night when Washington hosts Stanford at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Stock Down

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Remember the post Week 1 hype surrounding Anthony Richardson? Yeah, that’s over. Richardson has looked pedestrian two weeks in a row and had a bad outing in Florida’s narrow 31-28 victory last Saturday. The Gainesville, FL, native completed just 10 of 18 pass attempts for 112 yards with two interceptions in the victory. His odds have plummeted from +2200 two weeks ago to +8000 heading into this weekend.

Richardson and the Gators will head up to Knoxville on Saturday to face Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

We can also pump the breaks on the Heisman talk surrounding Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for now. The Hurricanes’ offense fell flat in a 17-9 rock fight against Texas A&M last Saturday, a game where Van Dyke completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards. His odds took a dip from +4000 to +6000.

The Miami QB will get a chance to pad his stats on Saturday when the Hurricanes host Middle Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds September 22 Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +200 Caleb Williams +300 Bryce Young +400 Stetson Bennett IV +1200 Dillon Gabriel +2000 JJ McCarthy +2000 Bijan Robinson +3000 Will Anderson Jr. +3000 Hendon Hooker +4000 Jahmyr Gibbs +4000 Michael Penix Jr. +4500 Sam Hartman +5000 Spencer Sanders +5000 Jordan Addison +5000 Drake Maye +5500 Marvin Harrison Jr. +5500 Tyler Van Dyke +6000 Will Levis +6000 Jalon Daniels +6000 DJ Uiagalelei +6000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +7000 Will Rogers +7000 KJ Jefferson +7000 Devin Leary +7000 Anthony Richardson +8000 Sean Clifford +8000 Braelon Allen +8000 Travis Dye +8000 Jase McClellan +8000 Cameron Rising +8000 Blake Corum +8000 Devon Achane +8000 Taulia Tagovailoa +9000 Cade Klubnik +9000 Will Shipley +9000 Deuce Vaughn +9000 Jaxson Dart +10000 Luke Altmyer +10000 Jayden Daniels +10000 Aidan O'Connell +10000 Hudson Card +10000 Mohamed Ibrahim +10000 Max Johnson +10000 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +10000 Brock Bowers +10000 Jaren Hall +12000 Graham Mertz +12000 Kendall Milton +12000 Zach Evans +12000 Payton Thorne +15000 Blake Shapen +15000 Michael Mayer +15000 JT Daniels +15000 Kedon Slovis +15000 Malik Cunningham +15000 Spencer Rattler +15000 Phil Jurkovec +15000 Tank Bigsby +15000 Drew Pyne +15000 Cameron Ward +15000 Bo Nix +15000 Sean Tucker +15000 Tanner Morgan +15000 Adrian Martinez +15000 Donovan Edwards +15000 Zach Charbonnet +15000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Brennan Armstrong +20000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +20000 Casey Thompson +20000 Grayson McCall +20000 Haynes King +20000 Jarek Broussard +20000 Marvin Mims +20000 Jayden Reed +30000 Noah Sewell +30000 Emory Jones +30000 Tanner McKee +30000 Clayton Tune +30000 Garrett Shrader +30000 Conner Weigman +30000 Gerry Bohanon +30000 Kayshon Boutte +30000 Zach Calzada +30000

