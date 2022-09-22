Fantasy football trade analyzer: RBs I should trade for or trade away now

We have made it to the third week of the NFL season. By now, each team has played two games giving us a more recent sample size to look at when determining usage and value. Some players have made the most of their situation, like Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Others are falling by the wayside early, like Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, who are vastly underperforming from preseason expectations.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for or trade away in your half-PPR fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

Jeff Wilson Jr.: RB33

Wilson Jr finds himself with the best ability in fantasy football: availability. Starting running back Eli Mitchell is dealing with an injury, as is third-stringer Tyrion Davis-Price. Wilson Jr. will be the starting running back until Mitchell returns and then will be relegated back to his pass-catching role. He is the RB33 on the year and shouldn’t cost too much when it comes to a trade offer.

Breece Hall: RB27

Through two weeks, Hall is technically still listed as the backup to starter Michael Carter. Carter has 17 attempts for 83 yards while Hall has 13 attempts for 73. In the passing game, Carter has 12 receptions for 67 yards, and Hall has seven receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Their workload has remained close, but if they both stay healthy, Hall’s talent will rise above Carter's. If you're in a desperate spot, it shouldn't take that much to acquire Hall while he is still splitting work.

Raheem Mostert: RB40

Mostert was technically listed as the backup running back for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 game. He finished with 11 carries to Edmonds’ five. Mostert had 51 yards rushing while Edmonds had 33, which was inflated with a late-game 28-yard rush. Edmonds’ advantage usually lies in the passing game, but he only has one more reception for four more total yards than Mostert does. With how good the Miami offense has been, it makes sense that one of these backs will be able to step up, and my vote is Mostert.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

James Robinson: RB6

Robinson is technically the backup for Travis Etienne on the depth chart but has had the better fantasy season to this point. He has run the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and has added three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. Etienne has 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown with five receptions for 51 yards. Robinson’s RB6 standing has his value higher than it will be for the rest of the season, and now is the time to capitalize.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: RB5

Speaking of ranking highly, this trade would depend on how you project out CEH for the rest of the season. For me, I think he will finish as a mid-range RB2 in the RB15-20 area. If you are like-minded, then now is the time to strike while the iron is hot and maximize his value. The Chiefs' offense is high-powered yet again, but I just don't trust CEH over the course of the entire season.

Jamaal Williams: RB19

While it may seem silly to trade a player that is the RB19, you never know how desperate your teammates may be for a starting worthy running back. Williams should retain weekly flex appeal in half-PPR scoring formats. He is clearly the RB2 behind starter D’Andre Swift. The starter's value doesn't worry me, but Williams could slide from the game plan as Swift performs well and if Jared Goff continues slinging the ball well. Float out offers for Williams and see what you can get.