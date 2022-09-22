West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks and best bets for Week 4 matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers ( 1-2) will travel to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia to play former Big East rivals Virginia Tech (2-1) in front of a sold-off crowd. ESPN will have the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
West Virginia: 58 overall, 42 offense, 72 defense
Virginia Tech: 61 overall, 106 offense, 19 defense
Injury update
West Virginia
DB Charles Woods — Out (leg surgery)
DL Jalen Thornton — Questionable (undisclosed)
S Aubrey Burks — Questionable (undisclosed)
Virginia Tech
WR Kaleb Smith — Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Malachi Thomas — Doubtful (left foot)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
West Virginia: 2-1 ATS
Virginia Tech: 1-2 ATS
Total
West Virginia: Over 3-0
Virginia Tech: Over 0-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
West Virginia: 127 overall, 100 offense, 123 defense
Virginia Tech: 74 overall, 107 offense, 23 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: West Virginia -1.5
Total: 52
Moneyline: West Virginia -130, Virginia Tech +110
Opening line: West Virginia -2.5
Opening total: 52
Weather
Partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 and light winds.
The Pick
Virginia Tech 30, West Virginia 24
Despite averaging over 45 points a game, West Virginia is 1-2 because the Mountaineers defense can’t stop anyone. Virginia Tech is far from an offensive juggernaut, but the Hokies can get first downs, move the chains, control the clock and wear down the porous Mountaineers defense. Look for Virginia Tech to control the second half and pull out a win.
