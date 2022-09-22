West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks and best bets for Week 4 matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers ( 1-2) will travel to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia to play former Big East rivals Virginia Tech (2-1) in front of a sold-off crowd. ESPN will have the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

West Virginia: 58 overall, 42 offense, 72 defense

Virginia Tech: 61 overall, 106 offense, 19 defense

Injury update

West Virginia

DB Charles Woods — Out (leg surgery)

DL Jalen Thornton — Questionable (undisclosed)

S Aubrey Burks — Questionable (undisclosed)

Virginia Tech

WR Kaleb Smith — Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Malachi Thomas — Doubtful (left foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

West Virginia: 2-1 ATS

Virginia Tech: 1-2 ATS

Total

West Virginia: Over 3-0

Virginia Tech: Over 0-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

West Virginia: 127 overall, 100 offense, 123 defense

Virginia Tech: 74 overall, 107 offense, 23 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

Total: 52

Moneyline: West Virginia -130, Virginia Tech +110

Opening line: West Virginia -2.5

Opening total: 52

Weather

Partly cloudy skies with a high of 72 and light winds.

The Pick

Virginia Tech 30, West Virginia 24

Despite averaging over 45 points a game, West Virginia is 1-2 because the Mountaineers defense can’t stop anyone. Virginia Tech is far from an offensive juggernaut, but the Hokies can get first downs, move the chains, control the clock and wear down the porous Mountaineers defense. Look for Virginia Tech to control the second half and pull out a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.