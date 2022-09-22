Presidents Cup history: Scores for all USA vs. International team, who won last in 2019?

The 2022 Presidents Cup will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 22 as the American Team, captained by Davis Love III, takes on the International Team, led by Trevor Immelman. Twelve golfers from the US and another dozen from around the world have gathered at Quail Hollow in North Carolina for four days of match-play, including singles matches, four-ball, and foursomes.

Here, we take a look into the history of the Presidents Cup.

The Last Winner

The United States won the last Presidents Cup in 2019, captained by the legendary Tiger Woods. It took place at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia and ended in a close score of 16-14.

A Brief History

There have been 13 Presidents Cups since 1994, alternating locations between the United States and other countries, including South Korea, Australia, Canada, and South Africa.

The Americans are 11-1-1 all-time, losing in 1998 and tying in 2003, when Tiger Woods and Ernie Els tied three playoff holes in a row. The Cup alternates years with the Ryder Cup, which pits the Americans against a European team. European golfers do not participate in the Presidents Cup.

Jack Nicklaus served as the American captain four times, and Fred Couples three times. Arnold Palmer also took the captaincy role in 1996. Greg Norman, Gary Player, and Nick Price have all had multiple international team captaincies.

Phil Mickelson holds the record for most Presidents Cup appearances with 12. Woods has played in eight.