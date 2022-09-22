Odds for USA vs. International Team at 2022 Presidents Cup

The 2022 Presidents Cup tees off at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22. A dozen of the best golfers from the United States will face an elite team of 12 international golfers. Half of each team qualified through a points system, and the other half was selected by the team captains.

The four-day tournament includes nine four-ball matches, nine foursome matches, and 12 singles matches on the final day as each team competes to be the first to reach 15.5 points. Each match win is worth one point, and a tie is worth half a point.

The full lineups for both teams can be found here.

Here are the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 14th Presidents Cup Matches from Quail Hollow:

To win Presidents Cup

USA: -700

International Team: +700

Tie: +1600

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.