Who is the favorite, who is the underdog for Week 3 Thursday Night Football?

The NFL kicks off Week 3 with a Thursday Night Football contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Browns come into the game as a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their moneyline odds are -180 while the Steelers are +155 underdogs. The total for the game is installed at 38. The lookahead line for the game last week was Browns -3 and re-opened Sunday night at Browns -3.5.

Pittsburgh won both of last year’s matchups while Cleveland claimed two of three during the 2021 season, including their Wild Card round playoff game. The Steelers have covered the spread in five of the past six games, with the playoff matchup being the only one in that stretch in which they did not cover.

As of noon ET on game day, 63% of the spread handle and 67% of total spread bets are on the Steelers to cover as underdogs. 58% of moneyline handle and 63% of moneyline bets are on the Steelers to win outright. 57% of point total handle is on the under and 52% of point total bets is on the over.

