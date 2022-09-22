Pick on the Total for the Twins-Royals game on September 22

The Minnesota Twins playoff hopes are on life support with losses in six of their last seven games and will try to keep their build momentum in Kansas City on Thursday against the Royals.

Minnesota Twins (-130, 8) vs. Kansas City Royals

The Twins give rookie Josh Winder the start, who’s had an adventurous 2022 seas that has involved injuries and stints in the minors that has limited him to just two starts since the All-Star break.

Winder has not completed five innings in either of his post All-Star Break starts, surrendering six runs and three home runs in 8 1/3 innings with both stars coming against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals counter with Jon Heasley, who’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, but walked at least two batters in every start and for the season has a 5.09 ERA.

Heasley has been lackluster at home with a 6.43 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed, and with going five innings or fewer in eight of his last 12 starts, the Royals will need to rely upon their bullpen.

The Royals 4.67 bullpen ERA is the worst bullpen ERA in the American League, which has increased to a 5.24 ERA since August 12.

The Royals offense enters Thursday having scored at least five runs in four of their last five games and with their pitching deficiencies, it should lead to a hit parade in Kansas City on Thursday.

The Play: Twins vs. Royals Over 8

