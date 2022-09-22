How to watch Roger Federer in his final match, as a doubles partner with Rafael Nadal

Tennis great Roger Federer wraps up his professional tennis career on Friday, September 23 when he competes in the Laver Cap. His last match will be a fitting one as he will pair with Rafael Nadal on Team Europe in doubles competition. They will face Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the evening session at the O2 Arena.

How to watch Federer’s final match

The Laver Cup will air on Tennis Channel in the United States. A live stream will be available at TennisChannel.com through Tennis Channel Plus and through the Tennis Channel app

The morning session starts at 1 p.m. British Summer Time and the evening session starts at 7 p.m. BST. That time zone is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US — so, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. start times, respectively, on those sessions.

Federer and Nadal will face Sock and Tiafoe in the second match of the evening session. They’ll be preceded by a singles match between Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur. Murray and De Minaur will play a best of three set match, so we can probably expect Federer and Nadal to hit the court sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

What is the Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is an indoor hard court team event similar to the Ryder Cup in golf. It features Team Europe vs. Team World. Each team earns points for wins in singles and doubles matches. Former tennis stars Björn Borg and John McEnroe serve as the captains of the two teams.

The event started in 2017 and Team Europe has won all four years it has run. They won 14-1 in 2021 and the event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.