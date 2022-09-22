Could we see Kenny Pickett on TNF if Mitchell Trubisky falters?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to take on their longtime rival Browns on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off losses, the Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Jets while the Steelers looked lost in a defeat to the Patriots. In a division where the winner of this game becomes the only team with a winning record, anybody could gain traction. But, at this point, the Steelers have shown little to no offense.

There are of course multiple reasons for the Steelers woes, but they are concentrated up front on the line and behind center with Mitch Trubisky. It’s only been two games, but Trubisky has looked inept. He’s completing around 30% of his passes when pressured. His yards per attempt are 33rd in the league, true completion percentage is 28th, and his clean pocket accuracy rating ranks 30th.

Head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t one to be rash and a report already came out that he is set on backup and first round pick Kenny Pickett red-shirting this season, but, winning is still the name of the game. The Steelers somehow beat the Bengals in Week 1, but it took a Herculean effort from the defense and part of that defense that won the game, T.J. Watt, is out for an extended period with a partially torn pec.

ESPN’s Ed Werder told a Toronto radio station this morning that one reason to watch tonight’s game is for the QB situation: “If things don’t go well for the Steelers offense, we could see Kenny Pickett tonight.” This is of course his opinion instead of a report, but the fact that he’d put it out there is telling.

And of course, Trubisky might play well and this would be a moot point. The question is, if he continues to play like he has, when and will they make a change? You can only roll out a dud so many times before the fan base and players start to get weary. Tomlin also hasn’t had a losing record in his 15 years of coaching the Steelers. He’s not one to stand idly by as a season goes into the toilet.