Report: Jazz-Pistons close on Bojan Bogdanovic-Kelly Olynyk swap

The Utah Jazz are close to trading SF Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for C Kelly Olynyk, per multiple reports. The Jazz have had a busy offseason and head into training camp with a very different looking roster. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have each been traded away. Bogdanovic is the latest regular to be shipped away in what should be a major rebuild.

Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Gobert was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the Jazz this summer. Utah had a need at center and Olynyk is an interesting fantasy basketball option on that depleted roster. Olynyk could end up starting with Cody Zeller and Walker Kessler as the other bigs on the depth chart.

This deal makes a ton of sense for Detroit. The Pistons are looking to start competing for a playoff spot and have a solid young roster. Olynyk was expendable with the presence of young centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. The Pistons also have Marvin Bagley III, who can play the 5 on some smaller lineups. There’s also veteran Nerlens Noel.

Bogdanovic adds a veteran presence to a young roster and provides depth at SG and SF. This could mean the Pistons aren’t entirely ready to start Jaden Ivey at shooting guard as a rookie. Bogdanovic also adds another shooter to space the floor and he can also play some small ball power forward. Overall, he adds versatility and scoring, which is something any team would covet.