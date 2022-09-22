Live updates of 2022 Presidents Cup scores during Thursday’s matches at Quail Hollow

The 14th Presidents Cup is underway from Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, where over the next four days 24 of the best golfers from both the United States and across the world (excluding Europe) will compete over 30 matches to determine this year’s winner.

Thursday brings the first round as 20 players compete in the foursomes format, where one player for both teams will hit the tee shot on the odd-numbered holes, while his partner will put the peg in the ground on the even-numbered holes. Team members will then alternate shots until the ball is holed (or a putt is conceded), and the low score on each hole wins.

Each hole can only be won, lost, or halved. The margin of victory for one team on each hole doesn’t matter as each hole is a separate entity.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Americans are -700 favorites to retain the trophy, while the International team is +700 to win it for the second time in history. A tie is booked at +1600.

Here are the updated scores from Quail Hollow, and we’ll follow along all day here.

Foursomes (alternate shot)

Match 1, 1:05 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) 3 Up Thru 6 vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Scott (INT)

Match 2, 1:17 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) 2 Up Thru 5 vs. Corey Conners/Sungjae Im (INT)

Match 3, 1:29 p.m.: Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (INT) All Square Thru 4 vs. Collin Morikawa/Cameron Young (USA)

Match 4, 1:41 p.m.: Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler (USA) All Square Thru 2 vs. Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim (INT)

Match 5, 1:53 p.m.: Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) All Square Thru 1 vs. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT)