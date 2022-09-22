Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reported on Thursday that quarterback Auburn Zach Calzada will be undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Texas A&M transfer began the season as the backup to starter T.J. Finley and was in line to start Saturday’s game against Missouri after Finley sustained a shoulder injury of his own. Their absences leave redshirt freshman Robby Ashford as the one to take the snaps for the team in the foreseeable future.

Calzada had yet to take a snap this season for the Tigers, but with their drubbing by Penn State 41-12 on The Plains last Saturday, it’s safe to say War Eagle won’t be competing for much beyond a second-rate bowl game this season.

What this means for Calzada’s potential transfer to a third school after this season is unknown, and with head coach Bryan Harsin on one of the hottest seats in the sport, it’s possible the former Aggie could be on his way to another school once he’s healed as well.

Auburn checks in as a 7-point favorite over Missouri for their game this Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook.