Shakur Stevenson misses weight for Conceição fight, vacates belts but will still fight

UPDATE: Shakur Stevenson confirmed he will not attempt to make the 130 pound weight limit as he looks ahead to his next fight. He is vacating his belts and will fight Conceição without attempting to lose the 1.6 pounds. Conceição can still win the belts on Friday.

I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight. — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 22, 2022

Junior lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson will fight Robson Conceição on Friday night, but he may lose his belts regardless of the outcome of the fight, per Bad Left Hook. Stevenson weighed in on Thursday at 131.6 pounds in a weight class limited to 130 pounds.

Stevenson was given two hours to cut the 1.6 pounds and make weight, but if he can’t the fight will still go on. However, he would be stripped of the titles and Conceição would be the only one with a chance to win them in the bout.

It’s worth noting that the undefeated Stevenson has already been planning a move up to the 135 pound weight class, so it’s entirely possible he will choose not to cut down, take the penalty, do the fight, and just move on up to 135 moving forward.

Stevenson comes into the bout with an 18-0 record and holding the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles at junior lightweight. He is a -1700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.