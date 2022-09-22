George Pickens makes absurd catch vs. Browns in Week 3 [VIDEO]

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was vocal about wanting to get more involved in the passing game this week. It seems he was talking up a big game for a good reason. Pickens brought in a 36-yard gain on an impressive sideways, one-handed catch. It came late in the first quarter and has been the Steelers’ longest play of the game thus far. While not as impressive as the famous Odell Beckham Jr. grab, it is pretty close.

The Steelers and their rival Cleveland Browns are playing in Week 3’s Thursday Night Football game. The winner will sit on top of the AFC North heading into Sunday’s games. After the long gain by Pickens, the Steelers were able to get into the red zone, and the drive was culminated by a five-yard touchdown by running back Najee Harris.

Mitch Trubisky is arguably playing for his job this week against the Browns. He and the offense have been scrutinized through the season's first two weeks. His long completion to Pickens has to inspire some confidence for the Pittsburgh faithful, and this drive will hopefully provide the spark needed for the Steelers.