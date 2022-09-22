Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall injured vs. Georgia State

Update 10:26 p.m. McCall is walking on the sideline, and was asking CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell to go back in the game. But with the game appearing to be in hand, Chadwell refused to put him back in the game.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall left the game against the Georgia State Panthers in the fourth quarter after a tackle seem to injure his leg.

Not Grayson McCall :( pic.twitter.com/6CiFKizBej — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 23, 2022

McCall was helped off the field, and is now sitting on the exercise bike but is not pedaling. Tonight he is 19-27 for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Chanticleers lead 34-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-year junior is the All-Everything quarterback in the Sun Belt Conference, with 63 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 25 career starts entering tonight’s action. He’s added 923 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as well, and is the catalyst for CCU’s innovative option offense that has seen head coach Jamey Chadwell be one of the hottest names in America.

For Coastal (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt), the loss of their leader could be devastating as they pursue their second conference championship in the last three seasons.

We’ll update here when we know the extent of McCall’s injury.