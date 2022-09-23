 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andre Iguodala returning to Golden State Warriors in 2022-23

The veteran is back in the Bay.

By Benjamin Zweiman
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors poses with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after winning game 6 of the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced he will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-23 NBA season. The terms are not yet known but he likely comes in for the veteran minimum deal.

Iguodala signed a one-year contract with the Warriors ahead of last season worth $2.6 million. It paid off as he won another championship with Golden State as a rotational player, coming off the bench to average 4.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in his limited time on the floor. He’s a four-time champion, spending six seasons with the Warriors previously from 2013 through 2019.

It’ll be interesting to see where he fits with another team, as he turned 38 earlier this year and seems to still have some gas left in the tank despite battling injuries. He dealt with injuries all season long between his knee, hip, and back, playing just 31 games in the regular season and missing a big chunk of games in the playoffs due to neck and knee issues.

