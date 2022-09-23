Andre Iguodala returning to Golden State Warriors in 2022-23

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced he will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-23 NBA season. The terms are not yet known but he likely comes in for the veteran minimum deal.

Iguodala signed a one-year contract with the Warriors ahead of last season worth $2.6 million. It paid off as he won another championship with Golden State as a rotational player, coming off the bench to average 4.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in his limited time on the floor. He’s a four-time champion, spending six seasons with the Warriors previously from 2013 through 2019.

It’ll be interesting to see where he fits with another team, as he turned 38 earlier this year and seems to still have some gas left in the tank despite battling injuries. He dealt with injuries all season long between his knee, hip, and back, playing just 31 games in the regular season and missing a big chunk of games in the playoffs due to neck and knee issues.