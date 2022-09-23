Saints vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The NFL regular season continues with a Week 3 slate that features the New Orleans Saints facing the Carolina Panthers. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25 from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints vs. Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Saints -3 (-105)

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -150, Panthers +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints -3

Both of these teams are 0-2 against the spread through the first two weeks of the season, but the Saints are largely the better overall team with a 1-1 record heading into this contest. Carolina has lost back-to-back games and outside of Christian McCaffrey, they are limited on offensive firepower. New Orleans should win with the talent advantage on their side and move to 2-1.

Over/under: Under 40.5

Both teams are 1-1 on the over/under total through Week 3, but Carolina’s ability to put points on the board will be the deciding factor here. The Saints mustered just 10 points against a capable Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense but should have their way against the Panthers this week. Carolina, on the other hand, will need to find scoring outside the likes of McCaffrey if they hope to keep pace with the Saints. They should have a tough time achieving that goal, so the under seems likely in this one.

Player prop: Christian McCaffrey over 104.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

It’s only Week 3 of the season but could McCaffrey be back in his old form already? The Panthers running back had 15 carries for 102 rushing yards to go along with 26 receiving yards. Expect the Panthers to once again run their offense through him as their only legitimate offensive threat, which increases the likelihood of him finishing over his allotted rushing and receiving yards.

