Raiders vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road and take on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders vs. Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Titans odds

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Titans +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -1.5

It will be a tough test for the Raiders on the road, but I think they are up to the challenge. West coast teams that head east are usually the underdog, but Las Vegas has a high-octane offense led by quarterback David Carr and Davante Adams. The Titans have sputtered out of the gate, and unless Derrick Henry runs for over 100 yards, they should fall in this game.

Over/under: Over 45.5

Each of these teams has had one game that would've surpassed this total and one that wouldn't have. For Las Vegas, they played a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense and still scored 19 points. They should be able to handle the Titans' defense that has given up 21 and 41 points through two games.

Player prop: Davante Adams over 6.5 receptions (-140)

Adams has caught 12 of his 24 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He had 10 receptions in the first game but then caught only two of seven targets last week. Tennessee just gave up 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns to Stefon Diggs. Adams should rebound and have at least seven receptions this weekend.

