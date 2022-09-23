Eagles vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The NFC East will be on full display as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Commanders +225

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -6.5

This seems like the year that quarterbacks are playing with a chip on their shoulder. Hurts has been great this season, and Wentz has been airing out the ball. This should be a competitive game, but Philadelphia has been playing better all-around football and should cover the spread in this one.

Over/under: Over 47

Both of Washington’s games would have eclipsed this point total. While their offense has played well, the important part is that they gave up 22 points to the Jacksonville offense and then 36 to the Detroit offense. Even if Philly can stifle their offense, the Eagles should be able to supplement plenty of offense. I like the over here.

Player prop: Jalen Hurts over 241.5 passing yards (-115)

Hurts is known for his legs and the effect he can have on the game on the ground. He threw for 243 yards in the first game of the season and then followed it up with 333 passing yards last week. The Commanders’ defense has given up 275 yards to Trevor Lawrence and 337 yards to Carson Wentz through the first two weeks. Take the over on Hurts’ passing yardage this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.