Jaguars vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, September 25. The Jacksonville Jaguars head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars vs. Chargers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Jaguars +255, Chargers

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +7

This pick is still based on the assumption that Los Angeles will have quarterback Justin Herbert under center. The Jaguars are taking strides to erase the mocking that they have endured in recent history. Their offense is looking better this season, and while I think they will be on the losing end of this game, I think they keep it close. Los Angeles won in Week 1 by five points and lost in Week 2 by three, so they have played in nail-biters so far this season.

Over/under: Under 47

Herbert is on track to play this week but may still feel the pain of the fractured rib cartilage from last week's game. While Trevor Lawrence has the Jacksonville offense looking better, this will be a tough test against a Chargers defense that has been getting after opposing quarterbacks. I think the two combined keep the scoring lower, and the under gets hit.

Player prop: Christian Kirk over 5.5 receptions (+120)

Kirk was seemingly overpaid when he signed a massive deal in Jacksonville in the offseason. He has gotten on the same page early and often in the first two games with the team. In Week 1, Kirk caught six of 12 targets for 117 yards against the Washington Commanders. Last week, he had another good game catching all six targets for another 78 yards and two touchdowns.

