Rams vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. In an NFC West divisional battle, The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -175, Cardinals +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams -3.5

Both of these teams are heading into the game with a 1-1 record. The Rams were stunned by the Bills in Week 1 but escaped the Atlanta Falcons with a win. Arizona fared similarly with a blowout loss in their first game and a narrow overtime win in the second. Los Angeles has the better defense, so I am giving them the advantage here to cover even against the elusive Kyler Murray.

Over/under: Over 48.5

This is a hefty point total. Of the four combined games these teams have played, three of them have gone over this point total. The Rams' defense was once stout and has shown holes to start the year. Both offenses have looked good enough through the first two weeks of the season that even at this line, I like the over.

Player prop: Tyler Higbee over 4.5 receptions (-135)

Higbee is catching the eye of quarterback Matthew Stafford. While he isn’t getting the target share of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, he is still the second-most targeted pass-catcher on the team. He has 12 receptions through the team’s first two games and should be able to tally at least 5 on Sunday.

