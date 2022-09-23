Falcons vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. In a game for the birds, the Atlanta Falcons will fly west to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons vs. Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: pick ‘em

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons +1

The Atlanta Falcons lost in Week 1 by one point and then by four points in Week 2. Arthur Smith has said they need a spark, and I think this is the week they get it. Their defense hasn’t been very good, and their offense hasn't featured nearly enough Kyle Pitts for my fantasy team. That being said, Seattle likely played its best game in Week 1 and hasn't scored a touchdown in their last six quarters of play.

Over/under: Under 42

Taking the under on this low of a point total feels gross. The final scores of Seattle’s first two games have totaled 43 and then 34. Atlanta should bounce back in this game, but they still haven't been lighting up the scoreboard. This game should remain close and low scoring, so the under it is.

Player prop: Kyle Pitts over 3.5 receptions (-170)

I know, I know. This is a hot take, but it really shouldn't be. Pitts has had two receptions for exactly 19 yards in each of the season's first two games. This isn't that far fetched. For Atlanta to be successful, they have to get the ball into his hands. The Seahawks have given up at least 10 receptions to tight ends between the first two games.

