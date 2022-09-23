Packers vs. Bucs: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season has a loaded Sunday slate. One of the highlights will be see the Green Bay Packers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 25. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers vs. Bucs in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Buccaneers -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Packers +100, Buccaneers -120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -1

This game is going to come down to who is the healthiest. Both teams’ receiving corps are banged up or suspended, looking at you Mike Evans. This is a tough one to call because the Tampa Bay defense is better, but the Packers offense is arguably better situated if they have to rely on the run game to win. This just feels like a game Tom Brady will pull a win out of nowhere, so I am taking the Bucs to cover.

Over/under: Under 42

For such high-caliber teams, this projects to be an ugly game. With good pass-catchers missing on both sides of the ball, the scoring opportunities are expected to be more limited than the teams are used to. Tampa Bay’s point totals have been 22 and 30 for their first two games, with Green Bay not much better at 30 and 37. The under should hit here.

Player prop: Aaron Jones over 27.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson all showing up on the injury report Thursday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to look down the depth chart for targets. Running back Aaron Jones had three receptions for 27 yards in Week 1, and three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown last week. He should eclipse this mark this week.

