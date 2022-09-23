49ers vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 Sunday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The stacked Sunday slate will culminate with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Denver Broncos in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers vs. Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Broncos odds

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Broncos +100

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -1.5

Jimmy G will be back under center for the 49ers as Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury last week. Denver hasn’t quite found its footing with Russell Wilson at the helm as they lost in Week 1 and barely squeaked out a win last week against the Houston Texans. Garoppolo led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game last season, and they should be able to cover in this game while Denver still goes through learning pains.

Over/under: Under 45

Neither of these teams has found their stride yet this season when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard. For the 49ers, they have combined for 29 points in their first game and 34 in their second. On the Denver side of the ball, the Broncos have played in games with point totals of 33 and 25. It will likely be an ugly game where the under should hit.

Player prop: Russell Wilson under 236.5 passing yards (-135)

Wilson hasn't had the spark for Denver that they were hoping for when they traded for him. Whether it is Wilson or new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the offense needs to do something different if they want to beat the 49ers this week. Wilson threw for 340 yards in Week 1 but then regressed to 219 a week ago against the Texans. I think Denver tries to rely on its run game more in this game, and Wilson hits the under on his passing total.

