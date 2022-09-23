Cowboys vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 Monday Night Football

The Week 3 slate of games will wrap up on Monday, September 26. This week’s Monday Night Football game will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in an NFC East clash. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -1

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Cowboys -105, Giants -115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys +1

I know that Dallas will be rolling out Cooper Rush in this game, but I haven't bought into the Giants being good yet. They played horribly against the Carolina Panthers last week and needed four field goals to secure the ugly win. Rush led Dallas to a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where he threw for 235 yards and a touchdown. Even if Rush is mediocre, the Dallas defense has been great this year. The Cowboys should cover.

Over/under: Under 39

This is the second lowest point total of the week. The Giants' offense has relied heavily on running back Saquon Barkley, and they have crumbled when he hasn't driven them down the field. Rush isn’t going to light up the scoreboard, and I think the Dallas defense contains Barkley resulting in the under being hit.

Player prop: Daniel Jones under 201.5 passing yards (-115)

Despite New York being 2-0 heading into this game, Jones hasn’t been good this year. He passed for 188 yards in Week 1 and then 176 yards in Week 2. The Cowboys' defense should put up more of a resistance than the two he has faced already, which will make it hard for him to surpass this total.

