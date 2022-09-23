Bengals vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will look to pick up their first win of the season when they visit the New York Jets (1-1) in Week 3 action on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Jets odds

Spread: Bengals -6 (-110)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -6

The Bengals are 0-2 against the spread this season while the Jets are 1-1 ATS after their big comeback win over the Browns in Week 2. If we expand into last season, the Bengals have a solid history ATS as they’ve covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games overall, including five of their last six games on the road. The Jets haven’t fared as well, going just 2-5 ATS in their last seven games at home. Take the Bengals to win and cover in this one.

Over/under: Under 45 (-110)

The under has hit in three of the four games these teams have played overall this season, with the Jets getting the only over hit with the win over the Browns in Week 2. The Bengals have stayed under in their last seven games straight dating back into last season, and although the over has traditionally hit more often than not in the series between these two, I think this one stays under as the Jets are the only ones to have scored more than 20 in a game this season.

Player prop: Joe Burrow over 265.5 passing yards (-125)

Burrow had a big game in Week 1, throwing 33-for-53 for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Steelers. He finished with 199 yards in Week 2 against the Cowboys, but he’ll have a solid matchup against the Jets who have allowed an average of 216 passing yards per game this season. With Tee Higgins back in the lineup, Burrow will have plenty of options to throw to between he, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and with Cincy favored to get the SU win, expect Burrow to have a big game in the air.

