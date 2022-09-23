Ravens vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) will head on the road to face off against the New England Patriots (1-1) in Week 3 on Sunday. With both teams looking to grab their second win, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens vs. Patriots in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-115)

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -145, Patriots +125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -2.5

The Patriots are 0-2 against the spread this season while the Ravens are 1-1 ATS, covering in their season-opening win against the Jets. While it might be a tight game in the end, the Ravens offense has looked solid through the first two games, including a four-point loss at home to the Dolphins last week. They’ve been faring better than the Patriots, who lost their opener by 13 points and followed that up with a narrow three-point win over the Steelers in Week 2. Pick Baltimore to win and cover.

Over/under: Under 43.5 (-105)

Of the four games played by the two teams so far this season, only one has gone over the total, which was the 42-38 loss for the Ravens against the Dolphins in Week 2. The Patriots have only scored a combined total of 24 points after a 20-7 loss and a 17-14 win through their first two weeks, compared to Baltimore’s total score of 62. The Pats’ defense looks like they could be a good candidate to hold the Ravens to two or three touchdowns, while their offense likely won’t be good enough to find the end zone often. The under seems like the safe play in this matchup.

Player prop: Damien Harris over 46.5 rushing yards (-110)

Damien Harris has hit over this total in both games so far this season while averaging 59.5 rushing yards through his first two outings. Not only that, but he’s hit the over on both of his rushing prop bets through the first two weeks. The Ravens have a tough run defense, giving up just 84.5 rushing yards per game so far this season, but Harris has been in great form since the season opener and has a great shot at continuing that trend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.