Lions vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings meet in an NFC North showdown set for Sunday, September 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and the action will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions vs. Vikings in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -6 (-110)

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Lions +210, Vikings -250

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions +6

The Vikings have won eight of the past 10 matchups between these two teams, but the point differential in the last three games has been less than a field goal. The Lions also came out on top, 19-17, in the last meeting between these two and look promising so far through the first two weeks of the season. I’m rolling with the Lions to make this an interesting one on Sunday.

Over/under: Over 53

The Vikings may have had a dud performance on Monday Night Football, but their offense has too much talent for them not to recover soundly in Week 3. The real story comes with the Lions' offense, which ranks second in the NFL with an average of 35.5 points per game. The point total is among the highest on the Week 3 slate and given the nature of the past meetings between these two, they should surpass the point total on Sunday.

Player prop: Kirk Cousins over 283.5 passing yards (-115)

Cousins may be allergic to the primetime lights, but the chances of him bouncing back to his normal self in the afternoon time window are promising. He also faces the Lions' defense which is allowing 273.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. This should be a high-scoring affair with Cousins motivated to have a stellar day through the air.

