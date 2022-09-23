Bills vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in one of the most anticipated matchups on Sunday, September 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET with the action taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills vs. Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Bills -6 (-115)

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Bills -245, Dolphins +205

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins +6

Buffalo may be the Super Bowl favorite heading into this matchup, but don’t overlook the Dolphins making this a close one. Miami is 2-0 with two convincing wins on their belt, and they’re top-three in scoring through two weeks of the season. Having a home-field advantage is an added luxury in this one, and they have more than enough weapons on offense to match the Bills point-for-point in this AFC East rivalry. Both teams are 2-0 against the spread, but I like Miami keeping this one close.

Over/under: Over 52.5

The Bills and Dolphins rank first and third in scoring offense, with an average of 36.0 and 31.0 points per game respectively. This game is among the highest point totals set on the Week 3 slate for a reason: oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair in South Beach on Sunday. The point differential remains to be seen, but both teams have enough weapons to confidently pick the point total to go over in this one.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill longest reception over 24.5 yards (-115)

A Hill reception of over 24.5 yards seems like a layup at this point, and Tua Tagovailoa has already proven he’s not afraid of stretching the field. Hill’s longest reception in Week 1 was 26 yards, and in Week 2 his longest haul was a 60-yard reception. No cornerback has proven to be able to keep up with Cheetah, so don’t be surprised to see him get at least one deep reception over the top against the Bills' secondary.

