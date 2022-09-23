Chiefs vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts meet in the NFL’s Week 3 slate on Sunday, September 25. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the action will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs vs. Colts in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Colts odds

Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-110)

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -255, Colts +215

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -5.5

Kansas City has outscored their opponents with a 16-point differential through the first two weeks of the season, while the Colts are coming off a shutout loss to their AFC South rival. The Chiefs have looked like they haven’t missed a beat, while Indianapolis still seems to be adjusting with a new quarterback under center. Expect Kansas City to move to 3-0 and cover the spread in this one.

Over/under: Under 50.5

There should be no lack of faith in Kansas City putting points on the board, but the Colts will have to hold their own if there’s any hope of the point total hitting the over. That being said, Indianapolis ranks dead last in points per game this season (10.0), and they’re coming off a shutout loss last Sunday. The Chiefs need to either run up the scoreboard or the Colts have to keep this one close, but it seems more likely that the point total finishes under given the concerns around the Colts’ offense.

Player prop: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+110)

The Colts are allowing an average of 2.0 passing touchdowns per game this season, which is tied for 19th in the NFL. Mahomes just faced an elite defense in Week 2 and still logged two touchdowns through the air. He should have much easier work cut out for him against the Colts, and will subsequently notch a multi-passing touchdown game against a leaky Indianapolis defense.

