Texans vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will meet during the Week 3 slate, with kick-off set for 1:00 p.m ET on Sunday, September 25. The action will take place from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans vs. Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Bears odds

Spread: Bears -3 (+100)

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Texans +125, Bears -145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Texans +3

Houston is 2-0 against the spread through the first two weeks of the season, while Chicago is 1-1 in the same timeframe. While the Bears may have the home-field advantage in this one, the Texans boast more weapons overall on the offensive side of the ball, and Chicago has shown less of a willingness to play catch-up through the air. The Texans should cover in this contest.

Over/under: Under 40

Both of these teams are 0-2 on the point total this season, and coincidentally they both rank in the bottom seven teams in points scored per game (14.5). The defense may be the focal point in this game, and the chances of a high-scoring affair are slim in particular when Justin Fields has yet to surpass 17 pass attempts in a game this season. Expect a low-scoring contest in this matchup.

Player prop: Justin Fields under 182.5 passing yards (-115)

Fields actually had more pass attempts (17) in Week 1’s torrid weather conditions as opposed to last week’s game (11). He’s failed to surpass 125+ passing yards in both games as Chicago has made it no secret that they prefer to run the ball versus throw downfield. Fields finishing under 182.5 passing yards seems like a safe assumption for Week 3.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.