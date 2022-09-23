Virginia vs. Syracuse start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Virginia Cavaliers and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 4 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Syracuse has been one of the surprises early on in the college football season with a 3-0 start including a pair of Power 5 victories after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at home in Week 4. Garrett Shrader threw three touchdown passes in the 32-29 win and has an 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the first three games of 2022. Coming off a disappointing showing against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Virginia needed a last-second field goal to knock off the Old Dominion Monarchs 16-14 last weekend, heading into the Cavaliers first conference game.

Syracuse is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -365 moneyline odds, making Virginia a +300 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.