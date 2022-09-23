Virginia vs. Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Virginia Cavaliers and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 4 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Orange will be looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2018.

Virginia (2-1, 0-0) needed a last-second field goal to knock off the Old Dominion Monarchs, 16-14, on Saturday. The Cavaliers will be 10-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in their ACC opener.

Syracuse (3-0, 1-0) scored 22 fourth-quarter points to rally past Purdue Boilermakers, 32-29, in one of the wildest finishes of the weekend.

Virginia vs. Syracuse

Date: Friday, September 23

Start time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.