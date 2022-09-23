Full list of tee times for Friday, Day 2 at the Presidents Cup

It looks to be another rout in a competition that might have a questionable future, as the United States leads the International Team 4-1 after the first day of play at the 2022 Presidents Cup from Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Day 2 is on Friday, September 23, with a different form of match play golf

While Thursday’s matches were foursomes (or alternate shot), the five Friday games are “four-ball.” Two teams of two players each match will only hit their ball from the tee until they hole out. The lowest score from either member of each team on each hole is the only one that counts. So if Teammate A makes a birdie 3 and Teammate B makes a quadruple bogey 8, the quad doesn’t matter and the birdie is the only score that counts.

It’s match play, so each hole is a separate entity, and the most holes won on the day decides the winning team. If both teams have the same score, the hole is halved. If a match is tied after 18 holes, each team will receive 0.5 points.

Odds

After the Americans raced to a three point lead on Friday, they are now -2500 to win the Presidents Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook. That places the International Team as +2000 underdogs, with a tie a +2200 option.

How to watch

The tournament gets underway Friday morning, with tee times starting at 11:35 a.m. ET. The Golf Channel will have complete coverage, and so will Peacock as the streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, most Smart TV platforms such as Roku, and Xbox One platforms.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Presidents Cup on Friday. We’ll fill in the names for the pairings as soon as they’re announced.

Friday Four-ball matches

11:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (INT)

11:50 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (INT)

12:05 p.m.: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT)

12:20 p.m.: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (INT)

12:35 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (INT)

USA leads International Team 4-1 after Day 1 matches