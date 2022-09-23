Breaking down the weather forecast for EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in Texas this weekend for its events. The Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas will host the Xfinity and Cup Series. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, September 24 with the Cup Series having its 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25.

Everything is bigger in Texas, which will be true for this weekend's high temperatures. The hi temps are expected to set records this weekend which is going to affect the race. There have been problems overheating with the cars this season, and that could be on display this weekend. Drivers may perform more pit stops than usual as this race will begin in the heart of the heat.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, September 24

Hi 97°, Low 76°: Sunshine; record-tying heat, 4% chance of rain

10:35 a.m. ET, Practice, Xfinity Series

11:05 a.m. ET, Qualifying, Xfinity Series

12:35 p.m. ET, Practice, Cup Series

1:20 p.m. ET, Qualifying, Cup Series

3:30 p.m. ET, Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Xfinity Series (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, September 25

Hi 96°, Low 68°: Mostly sunny and very warm, 6% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, Cup Series (334 laps, 501 miles)