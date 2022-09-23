Full undercard for Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição junior lightweight title fight

One of the brightest young stars in boxing returns to the ring this Friday, as Shakur Stevenson faces off against Robson Conceição. The fight will be a homecoming for Stevenson, who is a -1700 favorite to win per DraftKings Sportsbook while Conceição checks in as a +900 underdog. The event will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

This was scheduled to be a title defense for Stevenson, who entered the week holding the WBC, WBO, and The Ring junior lightweight titles. However, the undefeated junior lightweight star was over the 130 pound limit on Thursday, weighing in at 131.6 pounds. He has been planning a move up to 135 pounds and announced on Twitter that he will be moving up in weight for his next fight and would not attempt to make weight for this fight.

After weighing in at 131.6, he was given two hours to cut weight, otherwise he would have to vacate his titles. He elected to vacate the titles, and so Conceição is competing for the belts while Stevenson would not receive the belts back with a win.

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) enters the ring following an impressive victory over Oscar Valdez in April, dropping Valdez in the sixth round and winning by unanimous decision. In that victory, Stevenson secured both the WBC and Ring Magazine titles. Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) will have his second chance to claim a junior lightweight world title, as he recently defeated Xavier Martinez this past January.

The other fight on the main card includes an emerging talent in the lightweight division, Keyshawn Davis, facing off against Omar Tienda. The main event ring walks are slated for approximately 11:30 p.m. ET, but can change depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição

Main event : Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição, 12 rounds, for now vacant WBC, WBO and The Ring junior lightweight titles (only Conceição can win them)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweights

Undercard: