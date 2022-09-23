What time will Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição fight start on Friday, September 23

Shakur Stevenson and Robson Conceicao will face off on Friday, September 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) returns home to Newark and looks to close out his time in the 130 pound division with a decisive win. He was scheduled to defend multiple junior lightweight titles, but he came in 1.6 pounds overweight at Thursday’s weigh-in. Rather than cut the weight in a short span, he elected to vacate his belts since he was already moving up to 135 after this bout.

Now, Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) has a big opportunity in front of him. He gets a high profile bout with Stevenson, but he’s the only one who can claim the titles on Friday night. If he wins in his second ever title fight, he’ll walk away as the junior lightweight champ. His lone loss came against Oscar Valdez last year, when he lost a unanimous decision in a bid for the WBC title. Valdez later dropped that belt to Stevenson.

Stevenson enters this bout a -1700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Conceição is a +900 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Stevenson by decision at -200.

Full Card

Main event : Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, for Stevenson’s WBC, WBO and The Ring junior lightweight titles

Undercard: