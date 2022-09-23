Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

One of boxing’s young prominent stars returns to the ring this Friday, as Shakur Stevenson closes out his time in the junior lightweight division against Robson Conceição. The event will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

This fight turned on its ear a bit at Thursday’s weigh-in. Stevenson came into the 130 pound bout weighing 131.6 pounds. He was given two hours to cut weight, but instead chose to vacate his titles. The fight is still happening, but only Conceição can win the belts. Stevenson has decided to move up to the 135 pound lightweight division for his next fight, and thus would vacate the belts even if he had made weight.

Stevenson comes into the bout off a dominating performance versus Oscar Valdez in which he captured the WBC and Ring Magazine titles by unanimous decision. The 25-year-old Newark native is entering what many consider his prime and will look to close out his time in the 130 pound division with another dominant win.

Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) is no stranger to world title fights and gets his second opportunity to steal one. His lone loss, came from Oscar Valdez back in September 2021, Conceição failing to capture the WBC super featherweight title losing by unanimous decision.

Shakur Stevenson comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1300 favorite while Robson Conceicao is a +750 underdog.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD