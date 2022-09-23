Virginia vs. Syracuse picks and best bets for Week 4 ACC matchup

We have an ACC showdown in upstate New York will kick off the Friday night college football slate as the Virginia Cavaliers head north to face the Syracuse Orange at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY, and will air on ESPN.

Virginia (2-1) narrowly avoided a loss to in-state foe Old Dominion last week, edging the Monarchs for a 16-14 victory. After ODU scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 remaining, Cavs quarterback Brennan Armstrong zoomed the offense downfield and set up a game-winning field goal for kicker Brendan Farrell as time expired.

Syracuse (3-0) edged Purdue with a 32-29 victory last Saturday, a game where both teams combined for 42 points in the fourth quarter. Benefitting from the Boilermakers shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader connected with Oronde Gadsden II for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Virginia: 78th overall, 61st offense, 86th defense

Syracuse: 49th overall, 70th offense, 44th defense

Injury update

Virginia

WR Billy Kemp - Doubtful (Illness)

Syracuse

WR Trebor Pena - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Isaiah Jones - Out for season (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Virginia: 0-3 ATS

Syracuse: 3-0 ATS

Total

Virginia: Over 0-3

Syracuse: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Virginia: 108th overall, 75th offense, 98th defense

Syracuse: 9th overall, 17th offense, 18th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Syracuse -9.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Syracuse -365, Virginia +300

Opening line: Syracuse -9

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

Domed stadium.

The Pick

Syracuse -9.5

Virginia’s offense has been sluggish coming out of the gate and won’t be able to keep pace with a Syracuse offense that is starting to hit its stride. The Hoos have failed to cover in all three of its games and we’re starting to get a decent sample size on all of these teams. Give me the Orange to cover at home here.

